How to help your kitten stay in shape

During the first year of their life, your kitten is growing rapidly and gaining weight as their skeleton and muscles develop. However, it’s essential they put on the right amount of weight, as obesity in cats can cause long-lasting health problems.

What do kittens need from their diet?

A kitten’s nutritional requirements are different from an adult cat, as they require more energy to fuel their growing body. Initially, your kitten will get everything it needs from its mother’s milk, and you’ll see it put on weight steadily. When you begin to wean your kitten onto solid food, you should choose a food which provides it with the right mix of essential nutrients to stay healthy.

Texture and smell are more important to a kitten than flavour, as it has only 500 taste buds compared to the 9,000 humans have, so select a food which is of the right shape and feel for your growing kitten. Give your kitten the recommended portion of food each day, either serving it in smaller meals throughout the day or leaving the whole portion out so your kitten can regulate its own intake. Fresh water and a peaceful area in which to eat are two other essentials.

Unlike humans, kittens don’t need variety in their diet, so avoid feeding them different sorts of food – including table scraps, which don’t necessarily give them the nutrients they need, can contribute to weight gain, and can encourage poor feeding behaviour, like begging. If you do need to change their food, do so gradually, as their digestive system struggles to copy with sudden dietary differences.

How can I manage my kitten’s weight?

As well as choosing an appropriate food for them, you can manage your kitten’s weight by keeping a close eye on it, especially during the first 12 months. Before they begin eating solid food, weigh your kitten each day; it should consistently gain weight, and if it doesn’t you should consult a vet to see if you need to supplement its diet with kitten milk.

From around two months, weigh your kitten every week or fortnight to check on its growth – the greatest weight gain will come at four to five months, where kittens put on an average of 100g a week.