Key nutrients for kittens

We select ingredients according to their nutritional profile, the quality and their sustainability. Those ingredients are a means for ensuring kittens get the necessary nutrients for healthy growth and development. Like a complex puzzle, a complete and nutritionally balanced diet offers the precise combination of the nutrients that a kitten needs to develop healthily.
Your kitten’s diet must support its growth

As kittens are going through an intense period of growth, they need higher proportions of protein in their diet. Proteins are important for building muscle, skeleton and other tissues, and an unbalanced diet can cause serious problems such as bone and joint issues.
 
Your kitten’s rapid growth also puts a strain on their delicate digestive system. So, as well as having the right nutritional balance, their food needs to be very easy to digest too.

The developmental needs of kittens

The needs of growing kittens are very different from those of adult cats, and not remotely similar to those of humans. Their diet must provide them with the nutrients needed to maintain body condition, and with the right nutrient mix to develop their bodies and ensure correct growth. It must also take into account their immature digestion, immunity and dentition. A perfectly tailored nutritional solution supports the body’s growth, energy needs and immune function.

Our Kitten Ranges

Explore more about feeding

Feeding your kitten a nutritionally complete diet that is tailored to their specific needs is vital for supporting healthy development and laying the foundation for a healthy future.

