Nutrition for life

A cat’s nutritional needs change throughout its life. A cat’s life stage or age is one of the most important considerations when choosing your cat’s food. Certain stages in your cats life, such as growth when they are a kitten, call for more specific amounts of key nutrients for optimum health. Royal Canin provides tailored nutritional solutions for your cat at every stage of their life, from when they are a kitten, through to their senior years. Discover how life stage can have an impact on their nutritional requirements.