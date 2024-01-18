Sensitive Skin and Coat

Some cats have sensitive skin and poor coat condition. Flaky or oily skin or dull coat may be present. A poor coat condition may reflect an improper balance of nutrients. Balanced nutrition plays a role in skin cell renewal, which supports healthy skin and coat.



Sensitive Digestion

A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in a large quantity of poor stool—which can be an indication of poor digestion. Plus, eating quickly without chewing can lead to regurgitation. Royal Canin Digestive Care contains highly digestible proteins, plus prebiotics and dietary fibers to support a balanced digestive tract and help regulate intestinal transit.