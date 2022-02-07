Kitten Microbiota

Why is digestion different and delicate for kittens?

Kittens are born with very fragile digestive systems. At birth, they can only digest milk from their mother. Over time, they will lose the ability to process the lactose in milk which is the reason why most adult cats simply can’t digest milk and get sick from it. The queen’s unique milk composition is exclusively designed for kittens and perfectly adjusted to their fragile little bodies – that’s also why cow and goat milk is not suitable or adequate for kittens, and at worst it could cause loose stools and more serious digestive issues as well as nutritional deficiencies. And when kittens can’t be fed by their mum, replacement milk with a formula very close to that of a queen’s milk exist.

As your kitten grows, their digestive system is better able to handle more complex foods such as starch. But this process happens gradually, so it’s important to always feed them food appropriate for their age. And to make it easier, we’ve labelled our pack with this information, so always follow the recommendations and when in doubt, ask your vet.

How can nutrition help support a kitten’s digestive system and general health?

For your kitten (and their digestive system) to grow healthy, it’s crucial to feed them quality food rich in targeted nutrients. Selected fibres combined with highly digestible proteins is important for kittens of all ages. Today, your kitten is one little ball of energy (as you probably already know) and until they are around 3 months old, they need 2-2.5 times more energy per kilogram of body weight than an adult cat! Good news, the recommended portions are also written on our pack – too easy!