FHN Home Life Indoor 7+ Cat
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats (from 7 to 12 years old) living indoors
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA & DHA.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. INDOOR 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.