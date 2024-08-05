FHN Home Life Indoor 7+ Cat

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for mature cats (from 7 to 12 years old) living indoors

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

Vitality complex

To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA & DHA.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Renal health

A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. INDOOR 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.

Stool odour reduction

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

PRODUCT DETAILS

