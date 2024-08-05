FHN Home Life Indoor Appetite Control Adult Cat
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for indoor adult cats (from 1 to 7 years old) with a tendency to overeat.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
Overeating control
Indoor cats have a more sedentary lifestyle and may tend to overeat. Indoor Appetite Control helps indoor cats regulate their appetite in a natural way thanks to a balanced content of protein and fibre, which contributes to maintaining ideal weight.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Appetite Control contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Hairball reduction
Indoor Appetite Control helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair thanks to specific fibres including psyllium.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6kg
|Idealweight
|47g (27g+ 1 pouch)
|58g (38+ 1 pose)
|68g ( 48g+ 1 pouch)
|78g (57g +1 pouch)
|Overweight
|38g (17g + 1 pouch)
|46g (26g+ 1 pouch)
|54g ( 34g+ 1 pouch)
|62g ( 42g+ 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
