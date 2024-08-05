FHN Home Life Indoor Appetite Control Adult Cat

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your indoor cat in mind. If your indoor cat has a tendency to overeat, then it's important that its diet contains nutrients that help to control its food intake. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps indoor cats to regulate their appetite in a natural way, thanks to a balanced content of protein and fibres. The inclusion of highly digestible protein in ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control helps to reduce not only the quantity of your cat's stools, but also the odour. Thanks to the inclusion of specific fibres, including psyllium, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit, meaning that the occurrence of hairballs is significantly reduced. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Appetite Control also helps to support and maintain the health of your adult indoor cat's urinary system.

