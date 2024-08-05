FHN Kitten (Gravy)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Giving your kitten the best start in life all begins with the right nutrition. Providing it with the essential nutrients it needs will properly support your kitten's development and growth at critical stages and beyond. Weaning kittens from their mother's milk can be difficult - particularly if the food isn't specifically tailored to your kitten's needs and palatability. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive in Gravy is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by kittens. Feeding your kitten a palatable diet that takes taste, scent and texture into account will lead to long-term, instinctive acceptance of the nutritious food that you provide. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive in Gravy provides all the essential nutrients needed to sustain high energy requirements and support bone strengthening as well as good overall health maintenance. During the second growth stage (4-12 months), your kitten's immune system will not be fully developed yet. ROYAL CANIN Kitten Instinctive helps strengthen the natural body defences of your kitten with a complex of antioxidants such as vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive in Gravy is specifically designed for easy chewing, and it's also suitable to feed to mother cats. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive is also available as wet food in succulent jelly or a soft and tasty loaf.

