FCN Light Weight Care Adult Cat (Gravy)

Wet food for Cat

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT? Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health. ㆍPROVEN RESULTS: Over 90% of cats achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *When following ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE nutritional programme [combining dry and wet formulas). *Royal Canin internal study.

Proven Results

Over 90% achieved a healthier weight.* Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care dry formula achieved a healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study

Maintain optimal health

Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to help maintain optimal health and wellness.

L-carnitine

Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in a healthy fat metabolism.

Hunger-satisfying nutrition

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your cat fit.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: ．adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. ．Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. ．Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.

