FCN Light Weight Care Adult Cat (Gravy)
Wet food for Cat
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT? Maintaining an ideal body condition and muscle mass is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health. ㆍPROVEN RESULTS: Over 90% of cats achieved healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *When following ROYAL CANIN® LIGHT WEIGHT CARE nutritional programme [combining dry and wet formulas). *Royal Canin internal study.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Proven Results
Over 90% achieved a healthier weight.* Over 90% of slightly overweight cats, fed with ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care dry formula achieved a healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
Maintain optimal health
Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to help maintain optimal health and wellness.
L-carnitine
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in a healthy fat metabolism.
Hunger-satisfying nutrition
Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your cat fit.
|Cat's weight
|Pouch only
|1 Pouch + Kibble* (g)
|3kg
|2+1/2
|1+32g
|4kg
|3+1/2
|1+43g
|5kg
|3+1/2
|1+54g
|6kg
|4
|1+64g
*ROYAL CANIN® "Light Weight Care"
PRODUCT DETAILS
Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain a healthy body condition, with several actions: ．adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. ．Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism. ．Nutrition formulated to satisfy and help keep your cat fit.