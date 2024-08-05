Sensory Feel Adult Cat (Gravy)

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for adult cats (morsels in gravy)

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

1 - FEEL STIMULATION

Stimulates cats’ mouthfeel with a unique texture. During meals, the sensation of different textures in the cats’ mouth has a strong influence over their feeding experience. The formula is crafted with unique textures to stimulate cat’s sense of mouthfeel.

2 - SENSORY STIMULATION

A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.

3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

4 - URINARY HEALTH

Helps to support a healthy urinary system.

