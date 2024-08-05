Sensory Feel Adult Cat (Gravy)
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats (morsels in gravy)
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
1 - FEEL STIMULATION
Stimulates cats’ mouthfeel with a unique texture. During meals, the sensation of different textures in the cats’ mouth has a strong influence over their feeding experience. The formula is crafted with unique textures to stimulate cat’s sense of mouthfeel.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, minerals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3:80 IU, Iron (3b103) : 3 mg, lodine (3b202) : 0.28 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504) : 1.1 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606) : 11 mg - Technological additives: cassia gum: 3 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 10.5% - Crude fibres: 0.4% - Fat content: 3.0% - Crude ash: 1.8% - Moisture: 81.1%.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude Protein (min) 85 - Moisture (max) 841 - Crude Fat (min) 10 - Crude Fibre (max) 14 - Crude ash (max) 20. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.