Sensory Smell Adult Cat (Gravy)
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats (chunks in gravy).
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
1 - SMELL STIMULATION
Stimulates cats’ powerful sense of smell. Cats have a highly developed sense of smell, and their selection of food relies greatly on the food's aroma. This formula is crafted with an attractive aromatic profile to stimulate cats’ olfactory sense.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.