Sensory Taste Adult Cat (Gravy)

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for adult cats (chunks in gravy )

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

What is the right portion?
1 - TASTE STIMULATION

Stimulates cats’ distinctive sense of taste. Cats are highly perceptive of subtle food flavours. This formula is crafted with specific savoury flavours to stimulate cats’ sense of taste.

2 - SENSORY STIMULATION

A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.

3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.

4 - URINARY HEALTH

Helps to support a healthy urinary system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

