Sensory Taste Adult Cat (Gravy)
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats (chunks in gravy )
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
1 - TASTE STIMULATION
Stimulates cats’ distinctive sense of taste. Cats are highly perceptive of subtle food flavours. This formula is crafted with specific savoury flavours to stimulate cats’ sense of taste.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.