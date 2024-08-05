CALM

CALM

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For adult cats in a changing environment

Sizes available

2kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

CALMING SUPPORT

Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.

HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

PRODUCT DETAILS

