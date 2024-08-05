CALM
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For adult cats in a changing environment
CALMING SUPPORT
Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.
HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, rice, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, animal fats, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.50%), soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, hydrolysed milk protein**, marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 795 IU, Iron (3b103): 34 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 11 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 45 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 127 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 36.0%, Fat content: 11.0%, Crude ash: 7.8%, Crude fibres: 4.2%, Calcium: 1.15%, Phosphorus: 0.95%, Magnesium: 0.08%, Sodium: 0.7%, Potassium: 0.8%, Chloride: 1.18%, Sulphur: 0.6%, L-tryptophan: 0.38%. **Alpha-S1.0 trypsin-hydrolysed bovine casein: 0.94 g/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.