Early Renal
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
1.5kg
3.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early Renal Support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
Age Support
Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green, Lipped Mussel, to help fight early signs of ageing.
Digestive Support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
S/O INDEX
Maize, wheat gluten*, maize flour, wheat, maize gluten, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM) (0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.2%), borage oil, glucosamine from fermentation, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).Protein sources: wheat gluten*, maize gluten, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins. * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 42 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 55 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 144 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALITYCS CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 28.0%, Fat content: 14.0%, Crude ash: 5.5%, Crude fibres: 5.1%, Calcium: 0.7% - Phosphorus: 0.5% - Potassium: 0.7% - Sodium: 0.4% - Essential Fatty Acids (Linoleic Acid - Arachidonic Acid): 3.38%, EPA/DHA: 0.78% - Glucosamine: 990 mg/kg - Chondroitine: 10 mg/kg.
|Adult's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|2.5
|47
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|36
|4/8
|3.5
|60
|6/8
|50
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|4.5
|71
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|47
|5/8
|5
|77
|1
|64
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|5.5
|82
|1
|68
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|6
|87
|1+1/8
|73
|7/8
|58
|6/8
|6.5
|92
|1+1/8
|77
|1
|62
|6/8
|7
|97
|1+2/8
|81
|1
|65
|6/8
|7.5
|102
|1+2/8
|85
|1
|68
|7/8
|8
|107
|1+2/8
|89
|1+1/8
|71
|7/8
|8.5
|112
|1+3/8
|93
|1+1/8
|75
|7/8
|9
|116
|1+3/8
|97
|1+2/8
|78
|1
|9.5
|121
|1+4/8
|101
|1+2/8
|81
|1
|10
|126
|1+4/8
|105
|1+2/8
|84
|1