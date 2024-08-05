Gastrointestinal
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives*, cereals*, minerals, oils and fats**, derivatives of vegetable origin, yeasts. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 42.3%, **highly digestible fat sources: 0.36%.
Additives (per kg): Vitamin D3: 330 IU, Iron (3b103): 7 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 3.3 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2.2 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 22 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 5.6% - Crude ash: 1.8% - Crude fibres: 0.24% - Moisture: 80.0% - Sodium: 0.12% - Potassium: 0.18% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.21% - w6: 1.4% - Metabolisable Energy: 955.0 kcal/kg.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|2
|150
|2
|125
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|2,5
|175
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3,5
|220
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|4
|240
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|160
|2
|4,5
|265
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|5
|285
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|190
|2
|5,5
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|6
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|6,5
|340
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|7
|360
|4
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|7,5
|380
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|8
|395
|4+1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8,5
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|9
|430
|5
|360
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|9,5
|445
|5
|375
|4+1/2
|300
|3+1/2
|10
|465
|5+1/2
|385
|4+1/2
|310
|3+1/2