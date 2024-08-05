Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O index
-
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives*, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts, oils and fats**. Highly digestible ingredients: *Highly digestible protein sources: 33.6%, **highly digestible fat sources: 0.05%.
Additives (per kg): Vitamin D3: 240 IU, Iron (3b103): 2 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.4 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 0.7 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 7 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1.8 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7.0% - Fat content: 2.9% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibres: 0.9% - Moisture: 82.0% - Sodium: 0.11% - Potassium: 0.14% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.14% - w6: 0.6% - Metabolisable Energy: 729.0 kcal/kg.