Mobility
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility support
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where cats showed an improvement in mobility when fed Mobility.
5B. JOINT COMPLEX
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA+DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
S/O INDEX
COMPOSITION: Maize flour, wheat gluten*, maize, rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, chicory pulp, psyllium husks and seeds, fructooligosaccharides, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM) (0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron (3b103): 48 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.8 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 15 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 63 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 141 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 28.0%, Fat content: 15.0%, Crude ash: 5.8%, Crude fibres: 4.8% - Phosphorus: 0.6% - EPA/DHA: 0.8% - Glucosamine: 995 mg/kg - Chondroitin: 5 mg/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Adult weight's
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7.5
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9.5
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1+2/8
|103
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8