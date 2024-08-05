NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE

NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

HIGH FIBRE

This formula has proved to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibres.

OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT

Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats maintain ideal weight. Adapted protein level helps support muscle mass.

S/O INDEX LOGO

NO TEXT

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image