NEUTERED SATIETY BALANCE
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old
1.5kg
3.5kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HIGH FIBRE
This formula has proved to reduce spontaneous energy intake, thanks to appetite regulating fibres.
OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT
Moderate fat and calorie levels help cats maintain ideal weight. Adapted protein level helps support muscle mass.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable fibres, wheat gluten*, wheat, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, animal fats, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 32 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.2 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 10 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 41 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 126 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 35.0%, Fat content: 10.0%, Crude ash: 9.1%, Crude fibres: 9.7%, Phosphorus: 1.13%, Calcium: 1.25%, Sodium: 0.91%, Magnesium: 0.08%, Potassium: 1%, Chloride: 1.59%, Sulfur: 0.7%, L-carnitine: 200 mg/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.