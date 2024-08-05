Renal
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
400g
2kg
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
COMPOSITION : Maize flour, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, soya protein isolate*, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: wheat gluten*, soya protein isolate*, maize gluten, hydrolysed poultry protein.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron (3b103): 45 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.5 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 14 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 58 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 153 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 5.9% - Crude fibres: 4.6% - Calcium: 0.6% - Phosphorus: 0.3% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.4% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Chloride: 1% - Sulphur: 0.4% - Vitamin D (Total): 800.0 IU/kg - Hydroxyproline: 0% - EPA/DHA: 0.42% - Essential Fatty Acids (Linoleic Acid - Arachidonic Acid): 3.26% - Urine alkalising substances: potassium citrate - calcium carbonate.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|PCat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|4.5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7.5
|99
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|8
|104
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8.5
|109
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|72
|6/8
|9
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|9.5
|118
|1+2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|10
|122
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|81
|7/8