Renal with beef
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives (beef 4%), cereals, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, various sugars. Protein sources: chicken, pork, beef.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 390 IU, Iron (3b103): 5 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.4 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 3.2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.6 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 16 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 6.7%, Fat content: 6.6%, Crude ash: 1.1%, Crude fibres: 0.5%, Moisture: 80.0%, Calcium: 0.13%, Phosphorus: 0.075%, Potassium: 0.19%, Sodium: 0.08%, Magnesium: 0.016%, Chloride: 0.14%, Sulphur: 0.24%, Vitamin D (total): 420.0 IU/Kg, Hydroxyproline: 0.05%, Essential fatty acids (Linoleic acid, Arachidonic acid): 2.35%. Urine alkalinising substances: potassium citrate, calcium carbonate.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|1.5
|115
|1+1/2
|95
|1
|75
|1
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|95
|1
|2.5
|165
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|110
|1+1/2
|3
|190
|2
|155
|2
|125
|1+1/2
|3.5
|210
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|4
|230
|2+1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|4.5
|250
|3
|210
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|5
|270
|3
|225
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|5.5
|290
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|6
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|6.5
|325
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|7
|345
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|230
|2+1/2
|7.5
|360
|4
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|8
|375
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|8.5
|395
|4+1/2
|330
|4
|260
|3
|9
|410
|5
|340
|4
|275
|3
|9.5
|425
|5
|355
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|10
|440
|5
|370
|4+1/2
|295
|3+1/2