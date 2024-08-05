Urinary S/O (Loaf)
Wet food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Idiopathic cystitis
Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, Urinary S/O Feline increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of flutd are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.
Struvite dissolution
Urinary S/O Feline effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.
Low RSS
Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Urine dilution
Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.
COMPOSITION: poultry by-products, pork by-products, corn starch mixture, minerals, powder cellulose, pork blood products, dried tomato pulp, fish oil, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Vitamin D3: 50 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.9 mg, E6 (Zinc): 9 mg - Technological additives: (acidity regulator) sodium bisulfate: 0.5 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 11.0% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 2.2% - Crude fibres: 1.0% - Moisture: 79.5% - Taurine (total): 0.1% - Calcium: 0.25% - Phosphorus: 0.25% - Sodium: 0.3% - Magnesium: 0.016% - Potassium: 0.22% - Chloride: 0.4% - Sulfur: 0.23% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.35% - DL Methionine: 0.029%.
|Cat Weight
|Gram
|Pouch
|-
|Gram
|-
|Pouch
|(kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|170 g
|2
|140 g
|1+1/2
|110 g
|1+1/2
|2.5 kg
|195 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|130 g
|1+1/2
|3 kg
|225 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|150 g
|2
|3.5 kg
|250 g
|3
|210 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|4 kg
|275 g
|3
|230 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|4.5 kg
|300 g
|3+1/2
|250 g
|3
|200 g
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|325 g
|4
|270 g
|3
|215 g
|2+1/2
|5.5 kg
|345 g
|4
|290 g
|3+1/2
|230 g
|2+1/2
|6 kg
|365 g
|4+1/2
|305 g
|3+1/2
|245 g
|3
|6.5 kg
|390 g
|4+1/2
|325 g
|4
|260 g
|3
|7 kg
|410 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|275 g
|3
|7.5 kg
|430 g
|5
|360 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|8 kg
|450 g
|5+1/2
|375 g
|4+1/2
|300 g
|3+1/2
|8.5 kg
|470 g
|5+1/2
|390 g
|4+1/2
|315 g
|3+1/2
|9 kg
|490 g
|6
|410 g
|5
|325 g
|4
|9.5 kg
|510 g
|6
|425 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|10 kg
|530 g
|6
|440 g
|5
|350 g
|4