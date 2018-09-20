​Your guide to adopting a cat

Rescuing a cat or kitten can be an extremely rewarding experience, but it is important to consider the options to make sure you can provide the right home for your new pet.

Benefits of adopting a cat

Adopting a cat can be an extremely gratifying journey for a number of reasons, both practical and emotional, of which here are just a few:

If you go to a rescue centre, staff will know each cat well and help you find the right pet for you.

Shelter cats are usually treated for parasites, examined by a vet and are very often sterilised and vaccinated before you take them home. You will usually be asked for an affordable financial contribution when you take your cat home

A shelter will always assess your lifestyle to make sure it is suited to the wellbeing and needs of the cat, and will be able to answer any questions you may have

If you adopt an adult cat it may already be house trained

Challenges of adopting a cat

Having an awareness of the challenges of adopting a cat from the start can help you to make your decision, and support you in the early stages of owning your new cat:

If you choose to adopt a kitten, it will initially be a lot more dependent than an adult cat and cannot be left alone for too long

If you adopt a kitten you will need to take the time to house train it

If you adopt an adult cat it may already have bad habits that will be difficult to change.

Top tips for adopting a cat

Once you have made your decision to adopt a cat, there are a few things you can do to make the process easier for you and your new pet: