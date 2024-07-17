Together, we are the health guardians of our pets
We all want to provide the very best health for ourselves, our families, and our pets. In these extraordinary circumstances, it is important to keep good health practices top of mind.
In an effort to help you, here is practical information to foster the health and well-being of your cats and dogs, now and always.
Important to know
Healthy and happy together
Scientific evidence demonstrates that pets can provide tangible health benefits - physical and emotional - to their owners. Pets can help us cope during these times.*
Studies have also shown that animals can act as 'stress buffers'. They often ease the distress associated with anxiety-provoking experiences, and help decrease our perception of physical and emotional pain.*
*Source: Waltham Human Animal Interaction Playbook
April 14th 2020