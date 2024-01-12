Airedale Terrier
Airedale Terriers are widely known as the largest of all terrier breeds.
About the Airedale Terrier
Airedales are always alert, not aggressive, robust and not easily frightened. This is an active, muscular dog who has keen expressions and a very friendly nature.
The Airedale Terrier is known to be one of the world’s most versatile dog breeds and has made a name for themselves as hunters, athletes and companions. They are frequently used as police dogs in some countries.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Lively / Enthusiastic / Agile / Confident / Friendly / Intelligent / Alert
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs a lot of training
Requires outdoor space
