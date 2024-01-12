American Water Spaniel

The demeanour of American Water Spaniels indicates intelligence, a desire to please and friendliness. These energetic, zippy dogs expend a great deal of energy on the hunt, showing eagerness while remaining controllable.

Developed in Wisconsin in the early 19th century, this is a rare breed much appreciated by hunters on the Third Coast, the Great Lakes region.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)