Barbet
Barbets are even-tempered, very sociable and very fond of their master or mistress.
About the Barbet
Like all water dogs, Barbets, which are used to hunt wildfowl, are more than simply retrievers. They will locate and flush out game hiding in water vegetation, retrieving it after it has been shot.
They are not afraid of the cold, entering the water regardless of the weather. Their favourite medium is water which they are wont to splash around in for work or for pleasure.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Sociable / Loving / Resilient
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Sociable / Loving / Resilient
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of exercise
Enjoys training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page