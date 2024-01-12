Bergamasco Shepherd Dog
Like many other sheepdog breeds, they are very well balanced and lively, but their devotion to their human companion is a very distinct characteristic of the breed.
About the Bergamasco Shepherd Dog
Bergamasco Shepherd Dogs are powerful but very well proportioned medium-sized dogs of rather unpretentious appearance. They are exceptional sheep herders and guarders.
Shepherds are bred to herd and guard sheep, so it’s no surprise they have an exemplary disposition, characterised by vigilance, concentration and psychological balance. Their faculty for learning and determination, together with their moderation and patience, make them outstanding watchdogs and companions. They are suited to many different jobs, and form a strong bond with people.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-15 years
Confident / Friendly / Independent / Intelligent / Quiet
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great guard dog
