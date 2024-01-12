Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese Mountain Dogs are popular for their beautiful coats and good-natured character.
About the Bernese Mountain Dog
Originally used as guard and cattle dogs on farms in the Bern region of Switzerland, Bernese Mountain Dogs are versatile working animals and much-loved family pets. Their striking tricolour coat and great adaptability have won them a place in the hearts of families around the globe.
Well balanced, attentive, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, they are good-natured and loyal to people they know, whilst self-assured and placid with strangers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Switzerland
Size category: Very large
Confident / Loving / Alert / Loyal / Even-tempered / Calm
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Requires moderate grooming
Requires outdoor space
