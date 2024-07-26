All you need to know about the breed



Renowned for their boundless energy, Boxers have a friendly and fun-loving temperament with an enthusiasm for just about everything around them. There’s just so much to be excited about in life – or at least that’s their excuse and they’re sticking to it.

But they are also a very gentle, affectionate breed of dog who form strong bonds with their owners. Also good with children once they’ve had a bit of training, Boxers are normally very careful and respectful to those around them. As they can sometimes be a little more boisterous than they intend, though, it’s best to keep very little ones away – just in case – but otherwise they are renowned for being a very trustworthy dog.

Protective and loyal as a breed, Boxers will bark fearlessly at anything they perceive to be a threat to their human pack. Even if they are more likely to lick a stranger than anything else. They make good watchdogs, nonetheless.

Originally descended from hunting dogs in Germany, where they would help to pin down prey, Boxers were later crossed with a smaller, mastiff-type breed from England. The name stems from the way they spar with their front paws – literally like a fighter – when playing. This does mean they can be a bit prone to jumping up, but training can help.

In terms of their appearance, Boxers have a short, sleek coat, distinctive blunt muzzle and intelligent, dark-brown eyes. As their colouring can range from a dappled brindle to a rich red to pure white, every dog has a distinct look of their own. With their muscular, athletic build, they also have a graceful, powerful movement.

On that note, it’s important to be aware that Boxers need at least two hours of exercise a day. They will also benefit from some training classes early on in their lives to help keep that bouncy Boxer buoyancy in check. But as long as they have those two things, along with plenty of affection from their owners, Boxers will reciprocate with great devotion. It’s not for nothing that they are regarded as one of the most perfect family pets.