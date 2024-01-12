Saint-Germain Pointer

Saint-Germain Pointers are pointers that are mainly used to hunt game birds, although other game animals are also occasionally within their remit. Highly sociable, well balanced and affectionate with humans, Saint-Germain Pointers like family life but they are first and foremost hunters.

They prefer pheasant, partridge and woodcock, which they retrieve with great care. They are easy to train, although they don't like to be rushed.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)