Presa Canario

This is a robust and well proportioned medium-sized breed with a distinctive black mask. The body is longer than the height at the withers, a feature that is slightly more pronounced in females.

Presa Canarios are well balanced and very sure of themselves. Obedient and docile with the family, they grow very fond of their owner, while treating strangers with suspicion. They are self-assured, noble and a little distant, but very firm and vigilant when alerted. Their bark is low and deep.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)