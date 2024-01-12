Finnish Lapponian Dog

Finnish Lapponian Dogs are alert, brave, calm and dedicated dogs with a reputation for calmness and reliability.
About the Finnish Lapponian Dog

Finnish Lapponian Dogs are a little below average size, but robustly built. Slightly longer than they are tall at the withers, they have a long, thick coat and erect ears. As their name suggests, Finnish Lapponian Dogs originate from Lapland where they were traditionally put to work herding reindeer.

Now though, their friendly personality and strong desire to please make them excellent family pets who, thanks to their loyal, loving nature, form strong bonds with their owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Finland

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years

Intelligent / Calm / Friendly / Loyal

Key facts

Requires outdoor space

Makes a great family dog

Needs little training

