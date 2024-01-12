Pyrenean Mountain Dog

Also known as the Great Pyrenees, Pyrenean Mountain Dogs have been bred first and foremost to guard flocks. They are strong and agile, as well as gentle and attached to their charges.

Used as messenger and pack dogs by the French army in World War II, they are now popular on every continent, from North America to Australasia.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)