Istrian Short-Haired Hound are awesome scenthounds, specialised in hares and foxes, but they also have outstanding instincts as a leash hound. They are wonderfully suited to the vast openness of Istria, whence they hail.

These noble-looking scenthounds have a snow white coat broken by lemon-orange markings, a fine, smooth coat and a clean, long, narrow head. The ears may also be speckled with orange markings.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)