German Hunting Terriers are perfect working terriers. Still essentially bred by hunters, these versatile dogs are especially suited to hunting underground and as flushing dogs.

They are brave, diligent and tenacious, full of life and reliable. Compact and well proportioned, German Hunting Terrier's are sociable and obedient animals that are neither aggressive nor fearful.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)