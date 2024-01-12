Lowchen (Little Lion Dog)
Amiens Cathedral in France, which was built in the 13th century, has two perfect specimens cut from stone. The breed’s characteristic silhouette is especially common in 15th century tapestries.
About the Lowchen (Little Lion Dog)
Lowchens are very obedient and affectionate with their human companions. They are attentive and receptive dogs, comfortable in all circumstances, but calm and discreet on command.
Their frank, loving gaze expresses interest, as if they are trying to understand what’s expected of them.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Alert / Lively / Friendly / Gentle / Quiet / Calm / Sociable / Resilient / Determined
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Alert / Lively / Friendly / Gentle / Quiet / Calm / Sociable / Resilient / Determined
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great guard dog
Needs a lot of human interaction
Makes a great guard dog
Needs a lot of human interaction
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page