Burgos Pointing Dog
About the Perdiguero de Burgos
Spanish Pointers are good-sized short-haired dogs with well developed head, hanging ears, compact torso and solid legs. Almost square in build, they need to be well proportioned and harmonious when standing and moving.
The Burgos Pointing Dog is a hardy breed that can work on any type of terrain, hunting any type of game. Spanish Pointers are obedient, solid and, above all, endowed with a keen sense of smell and excellent hunting skills, thanks to their calm and assurance on the trail, and their impeccable pointing and retrieving.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Gentle / Quiet / Resilient / Hard-working / Obedient / Even-tempered / Intelligent
Key facts
