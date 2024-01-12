Canarian Warren Hound - Podenco Canario
About the Canarian Warren Hound - Podenco Canario
Imposing but not aggressive, Canarian Warren Hound - Podenco Canarios are courageous, dynamic dogs that can work hard all day without showing the least sign of tiredness. They are selflessly devoted to their human companion.
Thanks to their nose and hearing, they can also detect the presence of rabbits at the bottom of natural crevices of the terrain, in cracks in walls or in the heaps of stones at the edges of ploughed fields. Their survival is no doubt due to their gift as hunters which has made them irreplaceable.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Confident / Enthusiastic / Loyal / Reserved
Key facts
Needs an owner with some experience
Patient with children and other animals
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page