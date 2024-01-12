Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengo
With three sizes, two types of hair texture, a whole pallette of coat colours. What you are always guaranteed is an energetic dog with heaps of intelligence.
About the Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengo
Portuguese Warren Hound - Portuguese Podengos are well-proportioned medium-sized dogs with good muscles and strong bones. Always on the go, these lively little dogs are undemanding and hardy.
They are bred to work on any type of terrain, although they also prove to be excellent watchdogs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Portugal
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Intelligent / Alert
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of physical and mental exercise
