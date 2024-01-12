Portuguese Pointing Dog
About the Portuguese Pointing Dog
Portuguese Pointing Dogs are highly sociable and calm-natured, gracious and elegant in appearance and attitude.
While little is certain about the Portuguese Pointing Dog's origins, there is little doubt of the breed's talents. These intelligent dogs display a very strong work ethic and are surprisingly cunning, pointing firmly when they pick up the scent. Once they have the smell of the game in their nose they can be totally indifferent to what's going on around them.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Loving / Alert / Intelligent / Sociable / Calm
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires moderate grooming
