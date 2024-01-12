Schillerstövares are well proportioned, muscular and noble animals that exude speed and strength. They are favoured for their lively, attentive attitude. Their obedient and intelligent nature means that they are known to be gentle with children and, with appropriate training, will settle easily into the family home.

Well proportioned, slightly rectangular in the body, sinewy and noble, the Schillerstövare gives the impression of speed and strength. Their coat is coloured in tan with black mantle.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)