Slovakian Chuvach
Despite its power, a Cuvach’s movements are surprisingly light, supple and speedy, whatever the terrain or time of year. Its preferred gait is the trot.
About the Slovakian Chuvach
Slovakian Chuvachs are solidly-built mountain dogs with a thick white coat and a robust bone structure. They are members of a lively, vigilant and fearless breed.
Over the centuries, these imposing, rectangular dogs have become accustomed to the harsh climate of the Tatra Mountains in Slovakia. The breed name is related to the Slovak word meaning “to listen”.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Slovakia
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Gentle / Independent / Loyal / Even-tempered / Resilient
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 11-13 years
Alert / Gentle / Independent / Loyal / Even-tempered / Resilient
Key facts
Needs an experienced owner
Gentle with children
Requires minimal grooming
Gentle with children
Requires minimal grooming
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page