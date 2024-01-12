The miniature and the giant are both derived from the standard variety of Schnauzer. The oldest sibling, either black, or salt and pepper in colour, is good-natured and gentle.

Schnauzers are lively dogs that are devoted to their owners and affectionate with children. Their senses are highly developed and they are very vigilant, although they do not bark much.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)