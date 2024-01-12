Schnauzer
The Schnauzer’s intelligence, stamina and hardiness make Standard Schnauzers the ideal family companion and guard dog.
About the Schnauzer
The miniature and the giant are both derived from the standard variety of Schnauzer. The oldest sibling, either black, or salt and pepper in colour, is good-natured and gentle.
Schnauzers are lively dogs that are devoted to their owners and affectionate with children. Their senses are highly developed and they are very vigilant, although they do not bark much.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16 years
Lively / Loving / Playful / Loyal / Alert / Quiet / Intelligent / Confident / Resilient / Hard-working
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great watchdog
Makes a great family dog
