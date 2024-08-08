Health needs your attention 

No one knows your dog quite like you do. Your close bond means you notice the smallest changes in their behaviour and appearance before anyone else ever would. It's these tiny details that gives you a unique insight into your dog's health.

Nerviosismo

Ayuda a tu perro a sentirse más tranquilo con una combinación de nutrientes de alta calidad que facilita su adaptación a los retos de su vida.

Canine care nutrition joint care pack shot

Cuidado articular

Protege los huesos y las articulaciones de tu perro con esta fórmula nutricional que ayuda a mantenerlo flexible y activo.

Urinary health

To help mini adult dogs maintain urinary tract health.

View range
Canine care nutrition dental pack shot

Join Royal Canin

Register for a Royal Canin account to get access to exclusive offers, tailored advice for your pet and to join our loyalty program.

Register

Weight management

Help your dog stay healthy with high-quality nutrients designed to help limit weight gain.

View range