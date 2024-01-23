Support your dog's sensitive skin
Help your dog maintain a full, healthy coat with high-quality nutrients crafted to care for their sensitive skin.
91% of owners satisfied after 2 months
Research shows that, in just two months, 91% of owners are satisfied with the results of our Dermacomfort range. Its formula has been tested and scientifically proven at the Royal Canin kennels in France.
Nutrition to protect sensitive skin
This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall health as well as nourishing its sensitive skin. It’s
enriched with the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, which help to calm and protect your dog’s skin
and make it less sensitive to irritation. While EPA, DHA and GLA are especially beneficial Omegas that help its coat to stay full and healthy.
The Dermacomfort range is also rich in carefully selected low- allergen, high-quality proteins that
reduce the risk of intolerance.
Dermacomfort - Dry and Wet
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes, and offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet and a healthy coat.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture
to your dog’s diet.
Tips to protect your dog’s skin
A few hints and tips to help keep your dog’s sensitive skin comfortable and healthy.
Cleaning
It’s really important to keep your dog’s bed and other favourite resting places as clean as possible. This will help to remove dust and dandruff, which create a breeding ground for itchy parasites that can transfer to your dog’s skin.
Shampooing
Shampooing your dog helps to remove irritants from their skin. Remember to always use a gentle shampoo that’s suitable for dogs.