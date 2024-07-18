Irresistible dog food for fussy eaters

Offering the right aroma, bite size and texture of food is essential for dogs – especially those with selective appetites. We cook our rich paté inside the pouch to lock in the tempting aroma and flavour. And our coated kibbles not only have a tasty fatty coating and crunchy texture, they’re filled with a soft paté of flavoursome nutrients.

Like all Royal Canin formulas, our Exigent paté and kibbles are nutritionally complete. They contain 100% of the high-quality protein, fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals your dog needs for lifelong wellbeing.