CCN Dermacomfort Adult Dog (Loaf)
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Supports healthy skin
Nutritionally formulated with a precise & high quality protein source to help support and nourish his skin.
Skin barrier
A dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting his protective skin barrier.
Canine care nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 140 IU, Iron (3b103) : 9 mg, lodine (3b202): 0.17 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406) : 1.4 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2.9 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606) : 29 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 8.6% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Fat content: 6.6% - Crude ash: 1.9% - Moisture: 78.1%.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude Protein (min) 66 - Moisture (max) 811 - Crude Fat (min) 46 - Crude Fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 21. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.