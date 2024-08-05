SHN Medium Adult (Chunks in gravy)

SHN Medium Adult (Chunks in gravy)

Wet food for Dog

For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg). From 12 months to 7 years old.

Sizes available

1 x 140g

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.

NATURAL DEFENCES

Helps support dogs' natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.

OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT

Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION