SHN Medium Adult (Chunks in gravy)
Wet food for Dog
For adult medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg). From 12 months to 7 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 140g
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.
NATURAL DEFENCES
Helps support dogs' natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.
OPTIMAL HEALTH SUPPORT
Contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, yeasts.
Nutritional additives:Vitamin D3: 160 IU, Vitamin C: 30 mg, Vitamin E: 140 mg, Iron [3b103]: 9 mg, lodine [3b202]: 0.22 mg, Copper [3b405, 3b406]: 1.8 mg, Manganese [3b502, 3b503, 3b504]: 2.8 mg, Zinc [3b603, 36605, 3b606]: 28 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Analytical Constituants: Moisture 81%, Protein 7.5%, Fat content 5.4%, Crude fiber 0.9%, Crude ash 1.7%, NFE* 3.5%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|11
|5 pouch
|14
|6 pouch
|16
|7 pouch
|20
|8 pouch
|23
|9 pouch
|25
|9 pch+1/2 pouch
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|POUCH
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|11
|1
|139 g (1 cup + 4/8 cup)
|14
|1
|174 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup)
|16
|1
|196 g (2 cup + 1/8 cup)
|20
|1
|238 g (2 cup + 4/8 cup)
|23
|1
|268 g (2 cup + 7/8 cup)
|25
|1
|287 g (3 cup + 1/8 cup)