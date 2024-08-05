SHN Medium Ageing 10+ Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for medium dogs aged 10+ that weigh between 11-25kg, Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium-sized senior dog in mind. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ has been specifically developed to support healthy ageing in medium breed dogs like yours. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. This will assist in maintaining the condition of vital molecules in your dog's body to help support overall good health. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ also contains EPA and DHA.

