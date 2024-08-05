SHN Medium Ageing 10+ Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For senior medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 10 years old.
Sizes available
3kg
Healthy ageing support
Developed to support healthy ageing in medium breed dogs. Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Bone and joint health
Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing medium breed dogs.
Skin and coat condition
Formulated with specific nutrients for a shiny coat and healthy skin.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|148 g (1+7/8 cups)
|172 g (2+1/8 cups)
|195 g (2+4/8 cups)
|12 kg
|158 g (2 cups)
|183 g (2+2/8 cups)
|208 g (2+5/8 cups)
|14 kg
|178 g (2+2/8 cups)
|206 g (2+5/8 cups)
|234 g (3 cups)
|16 kg
|196 g (2+4/8 cups)
|228 g (2+7/8 cups)
|259 g (3+2/8 cups)
|18 kg
|215 g (2+6/8 cups)
|249 g (3+1/8 cups)
|282 g (3+4/8 cups)
|20 kg
|232 g (2+7/8 cups)
|269 g (3+3/8 cups)
|306 g (3+7/8 cups)
|22 kg
|249 g (3+1/8 cups)
|289 g (3+5/8 cups)
|328 g (4+1/8 cups)
|24 kg
|266 g (3+3/8 cups)
|308 g (3+7/8 cups)
|350 g (4+3/8 cups)
|25 kg
|275 g (3+4/8 cups)
|318 g (4 cups)
|361 g (4+4/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for medium dogs aged 10+ that weigh between 11-25kg, Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium-sized senior dog in mind. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ has been specifically developed to support healthy ageing in medium breed dogs like yours. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. This will assist in maintaining the condition of vital molecules in your dog's body to help support overall good health. Royal Canin Medium Ageing 10+ also contains EPA and DHA.