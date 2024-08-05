SHN Mini Adult Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (weight between 1 and 10 kg) - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
8kg
Adapted energy
Helps maintain ideal weight in small breed dogs by perfectly meeting their high energy needs while using L-carnitine to promote fat metabolism.
Enhanced palatability
Satisfies the fussy appetite of small breed dogs by means of its formulation and a selection of exclusive flavourings.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
COMPOSITION: corn, dehydrated poultry protein (chicken, turkey, etc.), animal fat (poultry fat), vegetable protein isolate* (wheat), wheat meal, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins (poultry, etc.), corn gluten, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, yeast, soybean oil, fructo oligosaccharide, L-carnitine. No animal medicine included. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Amino acids, Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 143 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg, L-Carnitine: 50.0 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
